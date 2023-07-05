SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The released answer key is only preliminary. Candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (Tier-II) in 2022 can now access and download the answer key. Candidates should be aware that the final answer key will be generated after taking into account the objections expressed by candidates. The result's releasing date has not yet been announced. The opportunity for raising objections begins on July 4 and closes on July 6.

Candidates will be charged Rs. 100 for each question and answer that is contested. Under no circumstances will representations made after 6:00 p.m. on July 6th be considered.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: Steps to download answer key here

cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022".

3. Answer key PDF will open up, click on the link.

4. View the answer key and download the same.

5. Raise objections against it (if required).

6. Pay the fee and submit.

7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

SSC Answer Key PDF reads, "Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 04.07.2023 (06:00PM) to 06.07.2023 (06:00PM) on payment of Rs.100 per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 06.07.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances."