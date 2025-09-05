SSC CHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till September 7- Check Details Here

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the answer key for the SSC CHT 2025 for Paper 1. The commission has released the tentative answer key for combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 (Paper 1). All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their answer key from the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The commission has also released the response sheets along with the answer key. Candidates will have to enter their registration number and password to access their result.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the tentative answer key then they can raise the objection till 7th September, 2025 and candidates will also have to pay Rs. 50 per question challenged.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: UPSC NDA, NA, CDS II Admit Card 2025 OUT At upsconline.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of the login portal on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, their answer key and candidate’s response will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the answer and download it for future reference.

Step 7: Also select the questions you want to raise objections for.

Also Read: RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 04.09.2025 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2025 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 50/- per question per answer challenged. In this regard the candidates may note that the fee for challenge has been reduced from earlier Rs.100/- to Rs.50/-. Representations received after 07.09.2025 (06:00 PM) shall not be entertained under any circumstances”, says the official notice. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.