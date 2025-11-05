SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Official Notice Here

SSC CHT Paper 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the results for the SSC Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHT) Paper 1 examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The SSC conducted the Paper I of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 on 12th August, 2025 in computer-based mode across multiple centres nationwide, with a total of 6,332 candidates appearing for the test. Candidates who clear Paper I will be eligible to appear for Paper II (Descriptive Paper), the schedule for which will be announced soon on the Commission’s official website.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 552 posts on Hindu Translators in the organization.

SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1: Step to Download the Result Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ;SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper 1’..

Step 4: SSC CHT Paper 1 Result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check the result and use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find your name in it.

Step 6: Save and Download the PDF for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.