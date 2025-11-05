SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Official Notice Here
SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the results for the SSC Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHT) Paper 1 examination 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.
SSC CHT Paper 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the results for the SSC Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHT) Paper 1 examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.
The SSC conducted the Paper I of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 on 12th August, 2025 in computer-based mode across multiple centres nationwide, with a total of 6,332 candidates appearing for the test. Candidates who clear Paper I will be eligible to appear for Paper II (Descriptive Paper), the schedule for which will be announced soon on the Commission’s official website.
SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT; Direct Link to Download the Result Here
The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 552 posts on Hindu Translators in the organization.
SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1: Step to Download the Result Here
Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in
Step 2: You will find the section of ‘results’ on the homepage, click on it.
Step 3: Now click on the link titled ;SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper 1’..
Step 4: SSC CHT Paper 1 Result will appear on the screen in PDF format.
Step 5: Check the result and use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find your name in it.
Step 6: Save and Download the PDF for future reference.
SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT; Direct Link to Download the Official Notice Here
All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.
