Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980206https://zeenews.india.com/education/ssc-cht-result-2025-for-paper-1-out-at-ssc-gov-in-check-direct-link-official-notice-here-2980206.html
NewsEducation
SSC CHT RESULT 2025

SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Official Notice Here

SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the results for the SSC Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHT) Paper 1 examination 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Official Notice HereSSC CHT Paper 1 Result 2025 OUT

SSC CHT Paper 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the results for the SSC Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHT) Paper 1 examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The SSC conducted the Paper I of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 on 12th August, 2025 in computer-based mode across multiple centres nationwide, with a total of 6,332 candidates appearing for the test. Candidates who clear Paper I will be eligible to appear for Paper II (Descriptive Paper), the schedule for which will be announced soon on the Commission’s official website.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link And Next Steps Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT; Direct Link to Download the Result Here

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 552 posts on Hindu Translators in the organization. 

SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT; Direct Link to Download the Result Here

SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1: Step to Download the Result Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ;SSC CHT Result 2025 for Paper 1’..

Step 4: SSC CHT Paper 1 Result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check the result and use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find your name in it.

Step 6: Save and Download the PDF for future reference. 

SSC CHT Result 2025 For Paper 1 OUT; Direct Link to Download the Official Notice Here

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?
Madhya Pradesh
MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept
Pakistan
Pakistani Forces Kill Two More Civilians In Balochistan
Afganistan
Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pak
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray- DEETS
Tamil Nadu
103 Gold Coins Found Beneath Centuries-Old Temple Near Tamil Nadu's Javaddu
Bihar Election 2025
'10% Control The Army': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Claim Sparks Row; BJP Hits Back
Delhi air pollution
China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Air Pollution As Levels Turn Severe
Jammu and Kashmir
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack
S. Jaishankar
India, Israel Ink Deal To Share Advanced Defence, AI & Cyber Security Tech