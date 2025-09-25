SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Applications Begins For Over 1000 Posts At ssc.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Direct Link To Apply Here

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Staff Selections Commission (SSC) has officially started accepting the applications for the recruitment of Constable and Head Constable posts. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for it through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

Candidates must know that the last date to apply for the recruitment is 15th October, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 737 posts of Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police and 370 posts for male and 182 posts for female for the role of Head Constable AWO/TPO in Delhi Police

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The online application process begins on 24th September, 2025.

The last date to submit the application forms is 15th October, 2025 up to 11 PM.

The final date and time for making the online fee payment is 16th October, 2025 up to 11 PM.

The correction window for making changes in the application will remain open from 23rd October to 25th October, 2025 up to 11 PM.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in December 2025 or January 2026.

Also Read: RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application Status Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Apply for SSC Constable/ Head Constable Recruitment’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now register yourself using your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 6: Upload all the documents according to the provided instructions and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details then submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Also Read: TN Govt To Recruit 881 Guest Lecturers For Arts And Science Colleges

SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Indian citizens. For the Constable post, candidates should be aged between 21 and 30 years, while those applying for the Head Constable position should be between 18 and 27 years as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxations are applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Additionally, all the candidates are advised to check the qualifications requirements for both the posts from the official notice.