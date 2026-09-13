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SSC CPO 2026: Over 1,800 SI posts on offer, but exam pattern sees major changes

The online application process began on September 10 and will close on September 30, 2026, at ssc.gov.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
SSC CPO 2026: Over 1,800 SI posts on offer, but exam pattern sees major changes

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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SSC CPO 2026: Over 1,800 SI posts on offer, but exam pattern sees major changes
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