/SSC CPO 2026: Over 1,800 SI posts on offer, but exam pattern sees major changes

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the official notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (SSC CPO) 2026, opening applications for 1,871 vacancies. The SSC CPO exam date 2026 online application process began on September 10 and will close on September 30, 2026, at ssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive covers Sub-Inspector posts across Delhi Police and the CAPFs including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, along with a newly introduced category:
This year's total marks a steep drop from 2025, when SSC had announced 3,073 vacancies for the same recruitment cycle.
SSC has overhauled the exam structure for both papers this year:
Paper I: Reduced from 200 questions/200 marks to 100 questions and 100 marks, with 25 questions from each of four sections, to be completed within 1 hour. Sectional timing has been introduced — candidates get 15 minutes per section.
Paper II: Previously focused solely on English, Paper II now includes four sections — Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension — totalling 200 questions for 200 marks, with sectional timing applied here as well.
The overall selection process remains a four-stage one: Paper I, Physical Standard Test/Physical Endurance Test (PST/PET), Paper II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The PST/PET remains qualifying in nature and does not carry marks.
Candidates need a bachelor's degree from a recognised university (SI Fire in CISF requires a science or engineering-related qualification instead).
Age limit is 20–25 years for most posts (born between August 2, 2001 and August 1, 2006); for SI (Fire) in CISF it's 18–30 years, with standard age relaxation for reserved categories.
Male candidates applying for the Delhi Police SI post must hold a valid LMV driving licence by the time of the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test; those without one are eligible only for CAPF posts.
Selected candidates will be placed at Pay Level-6, with a pay scale of ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400. The correction window for submitted applications will open from October 8 to October 10.
The computer-based exam date will be notified separately.
With sectional timing now applied to both papers and Paper II significantly restructured, candidates are advised to revise their preparation strategy around the new pattern rather than relying on last year's format.
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