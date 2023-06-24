topStoriesenglish2626135
SSC CPO FINAL ANSWER KEY 2022

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 Released On ssc.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

The final answer keys for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2022 are now available on the official website- ssc.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the answer keys.

SSC Final Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CAPF exam and Delhi Police SI exam can now check and download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) and Marks - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II),2022"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the link that reads "Final Answer Keys: Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II)"

Step 4: Now entre your roll number and password to login

Step 5: Download the SSC CPO Final Answer Key and take a printout

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link

Along with SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022, the commission has also released the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and the Candidates may also check their individual marks till July 7, 2023 (05:00PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

