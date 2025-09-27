SSC CPO Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For More Than 3000 Posts At ssc.nic.in- Check Eligibility, Application Fees And Other Details Here

SSC CPO Recruitment 2025: A notification has been issued for the recruitment of 3,073 Sub-Inspector vacancies in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The application deadline is October 16, and the exam is scheduled for November–December. The SSC CPO recruitment notification is available on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 20 and 25 years of age to apply. Age relaxations are applicable: five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates. For ASI posts in CISF, the upper age limit is 40 years. Unreserved candidates from Jammu and Kashmir are eligible for a five-year relaxation. For Group “C” posts, widows, divorced women, and women judicially separated but not remarried (Unreserved) can apply up to the age of 35 years.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1 – Visit the official Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2 – Go to the “Apply” tab and select the relevant notification.

Step 3 – Complete the registration, log in, fill out the application form, enter the required details, and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4 – Make the payment of the application fee.

Step 5 – Submit the form, then save and download a copy for future reference.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process comprises a written examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Personality Test, and Medical Examination. The written exam will have two papers, each carrying 200 objective multiple-choice questions for 200 marks, with a duration of two hours per paper.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 100 for General and OBC category candidates, while SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, and Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Sub-Inspectors in central government police forces receive attractive pay scales ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400, depending on rank and years of service. In addition to the basic pay, they are entitled to several allowances and benefits, including House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travelling Allowance (TA), Special Duty Allowance, Medal Allowance, and Training Allowance, among others.