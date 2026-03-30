SSC CPO result 2026 out at ssc.gov.in, over 48,000 qualify for PET/PST stage

SSC CPO Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the CPO (Central Police Organization) Result 2026 for the Paper‑I examination. The results are available on the official website, ssc.gov.in, and include the merit list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage - the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

A total of 48,615 candidates have qualified for the PET/PST stage, which includes 44,067 male candidates, 4,320 female candidates, and 228 male departmental candidates for Delhi Police. These candidates will now proceed to the physical round, which is a key stage in the selection process for Sub-Inspector (SI) posts in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

How to Check SSC CPO 2026 Result

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Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Navigate to the Results section

Click on the PDF titled “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2026 – List of Candidates Qualified in Paper‑I”

Open the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number or name

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Next Stage: PET/PST

The shortlisted candidates will appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), which are qualifying in nature. Key points about this stage:

The SSC will release the official schedule and venue details soon

Candidates must meet the required physical standards and endurance criteria

Successful candidates will move on to Paper-II (CBT) and the Medical Examination

Other key updates

12 candidates’ results have been withheld due to administrative reasons.

Final answer keys and individual marks will be uploaded shortly.

Candidates are advised to regularly check ssc.gov.in for PET/PST admit cards

Recruitment Overview

The SSC CPO exam is conducted to recruit Sub-Inspectors in:

Delhi Police

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB

The recruitment process follows multiple stages:

Paper-I (CBT) – already completed

PET/PST – qualifying physical test

Paper-II (CBT) – main examination

Medical Examination – final selection stage

Clearing Paper‑I is a crucial milestone, as it determines eligibility for the physical and subsequent selection stages. The declaration of the SSC CPO 2026 result is a major step, bringing thousands of candidates closer to a career in Delhi Police and CAPFs.