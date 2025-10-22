SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 31, Apply For 7,565 Posts At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially extended the last date to apply for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Examination 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply and have not applied yet now do it through the official website, i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The last date to submit the online application form is 31st October, 2025 till 11 PM. Previously, the last date to submit applications was 21st October, 2025, with the correction window open from 29th to 31st October. With the latest extension, candidates now have extra time to complete their registration before the portal officially closes. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,565 Constable (Executive) vacancies including 5,069 posts for male candidates and 2,496 for female candidates. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is expected to be held in December 2025 or January 2026.