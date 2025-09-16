SSC Exam 2025: MTS, Havaldar Hall Tickets Releasing Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC Hall Ticket 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 soon. Once available, candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, the commission aims to fill a total of 8,021 vacancies, which include 6,810 positions for Multi-Tasking Staff and 1,211 positions for Havaldars.

The SSC MTS computer-based exam will be conducted from September 20 to October 24, 2025. It will feature objective-type multiple-choice questions and will be available in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Meitei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Tier-1 exam for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025 recruitment. Earlier scheduled between September 8 and 18, the revised dates will be announced shortly on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the admit card.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Step 4: Submit the details and download your SSC MTS 2025 admit card.

SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Before downloading the SSC MTS admit card, candidates should carefully verify all the details printed on it. The admit card will include the following information:

Candidate’s name and photograph

Roll number and registration ID

Examination date and shift timing

Exam centre address

Reporting time

The Commission has also introduced a revised system of normalisation for exams held in multiple shifts. The updated method aims to provide a fair evaluation for all candidates, regardless of the difficulty level of their exam shift. Earlier, normalisation was done by factoring in top scores, average scores, and variations across shifts to arrive at adjusted marks, ensuring that students from tougher shifts were not at a disadvantage. After reviewing the process, the Commission has now decided to implement the equipercentile method of normalisation.