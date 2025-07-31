SSC Exam Cancellation: What Is The Row And Why TCS' Name Cropped Up?

SSC Exam Cancellation 2025: The recent cancellation and disruption of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams across various centres in India has sparked a major controversy. SSC aspirants across the country have started a protest, demanding accountability and reform in the examination process conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). While aspirants were left in the lurch, there are allegations of external interference in collaborations with internal actors.

According to a report by India Today, some centre administrators and individuals linked to the examination system have alleged that TCS officials may have played a role in the disruption. The report cited a formal complaint by the head of a an exam centre to the SSC alleging that TCS personnel pressured staff to create hurdles on exam day — from delaying the opening of centres and restricting candidate entry to, in some cases, allegedly instructing that centres remain shut.

Why Is TCS Being Blamed?

TCS, one of the leading tech giants in India, has managed the SSC exams for years. However, the government recently introduced a decentralised examination model, which replaced the earlier centralised system that TCS had managed for several years. The new system aimed to ensure greater transparency and regional flexibility while breaking vendor monopolies.

TCS Denies Allegations: Report

TCS, however, has strongly refuted the claims, as per the India Today report. “The speculative and mischievous allegations of TCS’ involvement in the disruption of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams are false and baseless, with no truth to them,” the report quoted TCS.

Despite the overhaul's intended benefits, the new system’s implementation has come under scrutiny following the recent chaos. With students demanding accountability, it's time for the SSC and the government to close the loopholes and ensure a seamless exam experience for aspirants who toil hard to make a good career.