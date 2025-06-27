SSC GD 2025 Final Answer Key, Response Sheets OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download Here

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the final answer key along with the candidate's response sheet of SSC Constable (GD) examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

All the candidates will have to enter their roll number along with their password to access their answer key. The commission released the results for SSC on 17th June, 2025 for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. The exam took place from 4th February, 2025 to 25th February, 2025 in a computer-based test (CBT).

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of SSC GD Final answer key on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your SSC GD final answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the answers and download it for future reference.

The aim of this drive is to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in various departments like Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. The exam consisted of a total of 160 marks and it had 80 questions which needed to be completed in 60 minutes. Additionally, the provisional answer key was released on 4th March, 2025 and candidates had time to raise objections till 9th March, 2025 and final answer keys were released after considering all the valid objections. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.