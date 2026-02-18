SSC GD 2026 cancelled till further notice: Here’s why

SSC GD 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC GD Examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, as well as Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026, till further notice.

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the Computer-Based Examination (CBE), which was scheduled to begin on February 23, 2026, has been cancelled till further notice.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Revised examination dates will be announced shortly on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notifications.

The Commission has also clarified that the slot selection facility will not be available for this examination.

Candidates will be able to view their exam city details 8 to 10 days prior to the commencement of the examination, while admit cards will be released 2 to 3 days before the exam date.

The Computer-Based Examination will comprise a single objective-type paper with 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. The paper will cover four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi. All questions will be multiple-choice in nature.

The examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for every incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to attempt questions carefully, keeping the penalty in mind.

As per the tentative vacancy list, a total of 25,487 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The vacancies include 616 for BSF, 14,595 for CISF, 5,490 for CRPF, 1,764 for SSB, 1,293 for ITBP, 1,706 for Assam Rifles (AR), and 23 for SSF.