SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Released Today At ssc.gov.in- Here’s How To Download Hall Tickets Here
SSC GD Admit Card 2025: Candidates must bring a valid ID proof and recent passport-sized photographs for the verification process, scroll down for more details.
SSC GD Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that exam city details for the Constable (GD) exam will be available 10 days before each exam. The admit card (admission certificate-cum-commission copy) will be released four days before the exam on ssc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled for February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across various forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF). It also includes positions for Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
SSC GD Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here
- Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on the admit card link.
- Navigate to the Constable (GD) admit card download page.
- Enter your login credentials and submit.
- Download, and save your admit card.
SSC GD Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card
- Name
- Birth Date
- Exam Date and Time
- Exam Centre and Address
- Exam Day Guidelines
- Photograph
- Signature
The computer-based test for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The exam will have 80 multiple-choice questions, each carrying two marks. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
