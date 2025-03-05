SSC GD Answer Key 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the GD Constable exam. Candidates can raise objections until March 9 if they find any discrepancies. The final answer key and results will be prepared after reviewing all objections. The Computer-Based Exam (CBE) for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau was held from February 4 to 25, 2025, at various centers nationwide.

"The candidates’ Response Sheets cum the Tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e., https://ssc.gov.in ). The candidates may log in by using their Registration Login ID and Password during the period specified. Details of instructions to access response Sheet/Answer Key Challenge are annexed," reads the official website.

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link to download the SSC GD Answer Key 2025.

Enter your login details if needed.

The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Save a copy for future reference.

Students can estimate their scores using the initial answer key. The exam had a total of 160 marks and comprised 80 questions. Each correct answer carries 2 marks, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect response. Candidates can submit objections to the provisional answer key online from March 4 (6 pm) to March 9 (6 pm). A fee of Rs 100 per question/answer must be paid to file a challenge. The SSC has stated that objections submitted after 6 pm on March 9 will not be considered under any circumstances.

The recruitment process consists of a computer-based exam (CBE), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), and medical examination/document verification. The computer-based exam was worth 160 marks, with 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, and had a duration of 60 minutes. The exam was conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.