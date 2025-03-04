SSC GD Answer Key 2025 To Be OUT Soon At ssc.gov.in- Here’s How To Download

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Constable GD exam. Candidates who took the exam between February 4 and 25, 2025, can check it on the official website: ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD answer key 2025 will be available for CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2025. The response sheets and question papers will also be published. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections within the given time. Experts will review the objections, and if any are found valid, a final answer key will be issued. The SSC GD result 2025 will be declared based on the final answer key.

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link to download the SSC GD Answer Key 2025.

Enter your login details if needed.

The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Save a copy for future reference.

Students can estimate their scores using the initial answer key. The exam had a total of 160 marks and comprised 80 questions. Each correct answer carries 2 marks, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect response.