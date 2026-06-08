SSC GD answer key 2026 out soon at ssc.gov.in; Check release date and download steps

SSC GD answer key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the SSC GD Constable Examination 2026 shortly on its official website, ssc.gov.in.

Those candidates who have appeared for the SSC GD exam 2026 will be able to access their response sheets and answer keys using their login credentials, such as roll number and password.

The SSC GD answer key 2026 will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the reports, the SSC GD provisional answer key 2026 may be released by the end of this week or early next week. However, the official notification regarding the release date has not been announced yet.

What will be released along with the SSC GD answer key?

SSC is likely to upload the following documents along with the provisional answer key:

Candidates’ response sheets

Question papers

Objection submission link

Instructions for challenging answers

The answer key and response sheets will allow candidates to compare their responses with the official answers and calculate tentative marks.

How to download SSC GD answer key 2026

Once the SSC GD answer key link 2026 is released, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official SSC website.

Click on the “Answer Key” section available on the homepage.

Open the notification related to SSC GD Constable 2026 Answer Key.

Log in using your Registration Number and Password.

View the answer key and response sheet.

Download and save the documents for future reference.

After releasing the provisional answer key, SSC is expected to provide a limited window for candidates to raise objections against any answer they believe is incorrect.

Candidates will be required to submit supporting evidence along with the prescribed fee for each challenge. After which the Commission will review all objections before and then publish the SSC GD final answer key 2026.

The SSC GD exam 2026 was conducted in computer-based mode on May 30, 2026, and the answer key is expected to follow soon.