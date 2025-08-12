SSC GD Constable Hall Ticket 2025: PET, PST Admit Card Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC GD Constable Hall Ticket 2025: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the nodal agency for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 recruitment, has issued the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). These are available for candidates who cleared the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) held earlier this year. As per the official announcement, the PET/PST for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB will begin on August 20, 2025. Shortlisted candidates can download their e-admit cards from the CRPF recruitment website at rect.crpf.gov.in or directly via www.crpfonline.com.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) positions across the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, along with Rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles and Sepoy roles in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

All candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their e-admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be allowed without it. They must also bring four recent passport-size photographs along with at least one original photo ID proof, such as a driving licence, voter ID, Aadhaar card, university/college ID, or PAN card.

SSC GD Constable Hall Ticket 2025: Eligibility Criteria

CRPF PST & PET Standards Parameter Male Female Minimum Height 170 cm 157 cm Chest (Unexpanded) 80 cm — Chest (Expanded) 85 cm — Physical Efficiency Test — Running 5 km in 24 minutes

1600 m in 7 minutes 1.6 km in 8.5 minutes

800 m in 5 minutes

Candidates’ eligibility and documents will be thoroughly verified during the DME/DV stage. Therefore, it is the candidates’ responsibility to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notice before appearing for the CBE, PST, or PET. Those shortlisted for PST/PET will first undergo biometric verification, followed by the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PST will include measurements of height, weight, and chest (where applicable).