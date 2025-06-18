SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Declared At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Merit List Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list on the official website at ssc.gov.in. The exam was conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025, with a total of 80 questions carrying 160 marks and a duration of 60 minutes. Each correct answer awarded two marks. The provisional answer key was released on March 4, and the objection window remained open until March 9, 2025. Candidates who have qualified the exam are now eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The schedule for PET/PST will be announced soon on the official SSC website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the provisional vacancies for the Constable (GD) recruitment in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the NCB Examination 2025. The total number of posts has been increased to 53,690, up from the previously announced 39,481 vacancies across these forces.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Cut off marks

The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 vary by category. Candidates from the Unreserved (UR) category are required to score at least 30%. Those belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) need a minimum of 25%. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM), the qualifying mark is set at 20%.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the “Result” section.

Step 3: Click on the “Constable-GD” tab.

Step 4: Find and click on the link for the merit list.

Step 5: Download the merit list PDF and save it for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Selection process

The SSC GD Constable exam is a nationwide recruitment test conducted in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode at multiple centres across India. The selection process includes three key stages: a written test, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST), and finally, a medical examination.