SSC GD Constable Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon At ssc.gov.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable 2025 examination results soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the SSC GD examination will be able to check their results from the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in. Candidates will find the links of merit list and category-wise cut-off marks in the result PDF, no details are required to check the result.

The SSC GD Constable exam is a national-level recruitment exam which is a Computer Based Exam (CBE) and is conducted in various centres across India. This year, the Staff Selection Commission has increased the vacancies to 53,690 posts. The examination was held from 4th February, 2025 to 25th February, 2025 and then the provisional answer key was released on 4th March, 2025.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result PDF

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the tab of ‘Result’ on the homepage, open it.

Step 3: Find the section of ‘Constable-GD’ in the exam exam category.

Step 4: Now click on the ‘SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025’ link.

Step 5: The SSC GD Constable result PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 6: PDF will contain the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified the exam, find your name.

Step 7: Save and download the PDF for future use.

SSC GD Constable exam is conducted in the three stages for the selection, first stage is the written exam, second stage is Physical efficiency Test (PET)/ physical standard test (PST), and the last stage is a medical examination. Only the candidates who will clear this written test will be qualified for the next rounds. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.