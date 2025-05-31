Advertisement
SSC GD CONSTABLE 2025

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 To Be OUT Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Selection Process, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The SSC GD Constable exam was held in a computer-based format at various centres nationwide between February 4 and 25, 2025, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Following the declaration of results, candidates will also be able to view the SSC GD cut-off marks. The computer-based examination was conducted across multiple centres in India from February 4 to 25, 2025. The answer key was released on March 4, 2025. Those who clear this written exam (CBT 1) will proceed to the next phase — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The SSC GD Constable exam was held in a computer-based format at various centres nationwide between February 4 and 25, 2025. The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC GD answer key 2025 online on March 4. Candidates who pass the SSC GD CBT 1 will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The SSC GD 2025 selection process comprises a written examination, followed by PET/PST, and a medical test.

SSC GD Constable 2025: Important dates

Event Dates
SSC GD Exam Date 2025 February 4 – 25, 2025
SSC GD Answer Key Release Date March 4, 2025
SSC GD Answer Key Challenge Window March 4 to 9, 2025
SSC GD Result 2025 Date To be announced

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Alternatively, access your respective SSC regional website.
Step 3: Look for the “SSC GD Constable Result 2025” link under the “Constable-GD” section and click on it.
Step 4: A PDF file will appear, showing the names of shortlisted candidates along with the cut-off marks.
Step 5: Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to locate your result in the list.
Step 6: Download the PDF and keep it saved for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Selection process

  1. Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  2. Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST)
  3. Medical Examination

SSC GD, short for Staff Selection Commission General Duty, is a national-level recruitment examination conducted by the SSC to select candidates for General Duty Constable positions. These roles are offered in various central government paramilitary forces and police organisations.

