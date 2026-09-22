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SSC GD Constable result 2026 expected soon? Check how to download PDF, qualifying status and key details here

SSC is expected to release the GD Constable Result 2026 soon on its official website, with results available in PDF format listing qualified candidates. Those who clear the exam will move to the next stages, including PET, PST, medical tests, and document verification.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
SSC GD Constable result 2026 expected soon? Check how to download PDF, qualifying status and key details here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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SSC GD Constable result 2026 expected soon? Check how to download PDF, qualifying status and key details here
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