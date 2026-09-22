/SSC GD Constable result 2026 expected soon? Check how to download PDF, qualifying status and key details here

The Staff Selection Commission is gearing up to announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2026 on its official website, and it could drop any day now. Once it's out, candidates will be able to check their qualifying status online.
SSC conducted the GD Constable exam 2026 to fill posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) roles in Assam Rifles. The computer-based test stretched across more than a month, from April 27 to May 30, 2026. Then, on June 15, came the provisional answer key.
The SSC GD Constable result will be published in PDF format. It will include the roll numbers of all candidates who have qualified the exam.
Once the provisional answer key is out, SSC gives candidates a window from June 15 to June 20 to raise objections. Whatever challenges came in during that period will shape the final answer key.
That's the official count SSC has put out, spread across various posts, categories, and forces.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their result:
Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in
Look for the 'SSC GD Result 2026' link on the homepage
Click it, and a PDF opens with the qualified candidates listed
Hit Ctrl+F and search your roll number much faster than scrolling
Passing the computer-based exam isn't the finish line. It just gets you into the next round — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
Clear those two, and you're still not done. Medical exams and document verification follow, and only after all of that does the final result take shape, based on how candidates performed across every stage.
Keep checking the official SSC website; that's really the only reliable way to stay updated, and once the result's out, don't relax just yet; start prepping for PET and PST right away.
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