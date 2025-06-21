SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC Scorecard 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Constable (General Duty) recruitment exam can now check their individual scores by logging in with their credentials. The exam was held from February 4 to 25. A provisional answer key was issued on March 4, and candidates had until March 9 to raise objections. The final answer key was prepared after reviewing these challenges. The result, listing the roll numbers of selected candidates, was declared on June 17.

The scorecard will display details such as the exam name, candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, marks obtained, percentage, and more. If any discrepancies are found, candidates should promptly contact the concerned authorities to have them corrected without delay.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the provisional vacancy count for the Constable (GD) recruitment in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB for 2025. The recruitment drive now aims to fill 53,690 posts, up from the previously announced 39,481 vacancies across these central security forces.

SSC Scorecard 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1 – Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, navigate to the “Result” section.

Step 3 – Click on the “Constable-GD” tab.

Step 4 – Find and click on the relevant scorecard link.

Step 5 – The merit list will open in PDF format; download and save it for future reference.

Candidates who clear the written examination will be required to undergo the next stages of the selection process, which include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), a medical examination, and document verification.