SSC GD Exam Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Released Soon At ssc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC GD Exam Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the Constable (GD) exam for CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau in February 2025. The admit card will be available on regional SSC websites soon. However, there's no official information regarding the admit card. The SSC GD exam is scheduled for February 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 25, 2025. Before releasing the admit card, SSC will issue a city intimation slip, letting candidates know their exam city. The admit card will then provide details like the exam centre name and address, exam date, timing, reporting time, and important guidelines.

The recruitment process aims to fill 39,481 vacancies in various forces, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Assam Rifles (AR).

SSC GD Exam Admit Card 2025: Eligibility

To be eligible for this recruitment exam, candidates must have passed their Class 10 final exam by January 1, 2025. They should also be between 18 and 23 years old as of this date. The SSC Constable GD recruitment process includes a computer-based exam (CBE), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), and medical examination/document verification.

SSC GD Exam Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit your regional SSC website.

Click on the link for downloading the Constable GD admit card or exam city intimation slip on the homepage.

Provide the required login details.

Submit the information and download your admit card or exam city intimation slip.

SSC GD Exam Admit Card 2025

The computer-based test will have a total of 80 questions worth 2 marks each, making it 160 marks in total. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. The test will be available in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.