SSC GD exam city intimation slip 2026 out: Is SSC releasing admit card by April 24 at ssc.gov.in?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Exam City Intimation Slip 2026. This is an important update for candidates preparing for the Constable (GD) exam, as it helps them know their exam city and date in advance.

Here’s a guide to understand all the key details:-

SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026 Released

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The SSC released the city intimation slip on April 19, 2026 for recruitment to 25,487 posts. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city and exam date through the official SSC website.

This slip helps candidates plan their travel and stay arrangements before the exam.

SSC GD Exam Date 2026

The SSC GD Constable exam will begin from April 27, 2026, and will continue till May 30, 2026 in multiple phases across the country.

The exam will be conducted in different shifts to manage the large number of candidates.

What Is the City Intimation Slip?

The city intimation slip gives early information about:

Exam city

Exam date

However, it does not include the full exam centre address. The exact venue details will be mentioned in the admit card, which will be released later.

How to Check SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026 link

Enter your login details

Check your exam city and date

Download and save the slip for reference

Important Exam Details

Exam Name: SSC Constable (GD) 2026

Conducting Body: Staff Selection Commission

Total Vacancies: 25,487

City Slip Release Date: April 19, 2026

Exam Dates: April 27 to May 30, 2026

Admit Card Release: 2–3 days before exam

Selection Process: CBT, PET/PST, Medical Test, Document Verification

SSC GD Admit Card 2026

The SSC GD admit card will be released 2–3 days before the exam date on the official website. Candidates will be able to download it using their login details.

The admit card will include:

Exact exam centre address

Shift timing

Important instructions

Region-wise admit card links will be activated for easy access.

Important Tips for Candidates

Check your exam city and date carefully

Plan your travel in advance

Keep login details ready

Download the admit card once released

Follow all exam instructions properly

The release of the SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026 is an important step for candidates preparing for the exam. It allows them to plan ahead and avoid last-minute stress. Candidates should stay updated, download their admit cards on time, and prepare well for the upcoming exam phases.