SSC GD exam city intimation slip 2026 out: Is SSC releasing admit card by April 24 at ssc.gov.in?
The SSC GD Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released on the official website, helping candidates check their exam city and date in advance. Now, candidates are waiting for the SSC GD admit card, which is expected to be released soon on ssc.gov.in.
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The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Exam City Intimation Slip 2026. This is an important update for candidates preparing for the Constable (GD) exam, as it helps them know their exam city and date in advance.
Here’s a guide to understand all the key details:-
SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026 Released
The SSC released the city intimation slip on April 19, 2026 for recruitment to 25,487 posts. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city and exam date through the official SSC website.
This slip helps candidates plan their travel and stay arrangements before the exam.
SSC GD Exam Date 2026
The SSC GD Constable exam will begin from April 27, 2026, and will continue till May 30, 2026 in multiple phases across the country.
The exam will be conducted in different shifts to manage the large number of candidates.
What Is the City Intimation Slip?
The city intimation slip gives early information about:
Exam city
Exam date
However, it does not include the full exam centre address. The exact venue details will be mentioned in the admit card, which will be released later.
How to Check SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in
Click on the SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026 link
Enter your login details
Check your exam city and date
Download and save the slip for reference
Important Exam Details
Exam Name: SSC Constable (GD) 2026
Conducting Body: Staff Selection Commission
Total Vacancies: 25,487
City Slip Release Date: April 19, 2026
Exam Dates: April 27 to May 30, 2026
Admit Card Release: 2–3 days before exam
Selection Process: CBT, PET/PST, Medical Test, Document Verification
SSC GD Admit Card 2026
The SSC GD admit card will be released 2–3 days before the exam date on the official website. Candidates will be able to download it using their login details.
The admit card will include:
Exact exam centre address
Shift timing
Important instructions
Region-wise admit card links will be activated for easy access.
Important Tips for Candidates
Check your exam city and date carefully
Plan your travel in advance
Keep login details ready
Download the admit card once released
Follow all exam instructions properly
The release of the SSC GD City Intimation Slip 2026 is an important step for candidates preparing for the exam. It allows them to plan ahead and avoid last-minute stress. Candidates should stay updated, download their admit cards on time, and prepare well for the upcoming exam phases.
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