SSC GD EXAM

SSC GD exam date 2026: Revised schedule expected shortly at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD exam date 2026: Once the SSC GD 2026 exam date is released, the revised exam dates will include details about the Computer-Based Test (CBT), admit card release, and city intimation slip. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
  • The new dates are yet to be confirmed by SSC.
  • Once released, the revised exam dates will include details about the Computer-Based Test (CBT), admit card release, and city intimation slip.
  • While waiting for the revised SSC GD 2026 exam date, candidates should continue their preparation without interruption.
SSC GD 2026

SSC GD exam date 2026: The SSC GD 2026 Exam Date has been revised, and candidates are now eagerly waiting for the updated schedule from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).  The Commission is expected to release the revised dates for the SSC GD Constable 2026 Examination soon on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the portal for the latest updates regarding the exam calendar and notification. 

SSC GD 2026 Revised Exam Date Update 

As per the latest developments, the previously announced schedule for the SSC GD 2026 exam has been postponed. The new dates are yet to be confirmed by SSC.  

Once released, the revised exam dates will include details about the Computer-Based Test (CBT), admit card release, and city intimation slip. The SSC GD Constable exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various forces such as: 

  • Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 
  • Border Security Force (BSF) 
  • Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 
  • Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 
  • Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 
  • Assam Rifles 

Also Read: France to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030

What Candidates Should Do Now 

While waiting for the revised SSC GD 2026 exam date, candidates should continue their preparation without interruption. It is recommended to: 

  • Revise the complete SSC GD syllabus. 
  • Practice previous year question papers. 
  • Focus on time management and mock tests. 
  • Keep documents ready for the admit card process. 

SSC GD 2026 Admit Card 

The SSC GD 2026 Admit Card will be released a few days before the revised exam date. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from the respective regional SSC websites using their registration number and date of birth. 

The official notice regarding the revised schedule is expected shortly. Candidates are advised to rely only on updates published by the Staff Selection Commission to avoid misinformation. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Simran Akhouri

