SSC GD Result 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecards Here

SSC GD Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the General Duty (GD) Constable 2025 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who took part in these stages can check their qualifying status on the official website — ssc.gov.in. A total of 1,26,736 candidates have cleared the SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2025. Those shortlisted will now proceed to the next phase, which includes the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV). The SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025 aims to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies — 48,320 for male candidates and 5,370 for female candidates.

The PET/PST was conducted for recruitment in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and organisations, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

SSC GD Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Results’ section.

Under the ‘Constable-GD’ tab, click on the link titled “Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NCB, SSF, and Assam Rifles - PET/PST Result 2025.”

Select the appropriate PDF link for male or female candidates.

The result PDF will appear on the screen — search for your roll number in the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Out of the total candidates who qualified, 13,073 female candidates (along with 21 under special categories) and 1,13,311 male candidates (along with 331 under special categories) have cleared the test.

The SSC GD Constable PET/PST was conducted for 3,94,121 candidates shortlisted from the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) held earlier this year. Of these, 2,59,359 candidates appeared for the test, while 1,34,762 were absent. Additionally, the results of certain candidates have been put on hold, and 45 female candidates have been declared temporarily unfit.