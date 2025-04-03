SSC GD Result 2025 To Be OUT Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC GD Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who took the exam can expect the results in April 2025, but the exact date and time have not been confirmed yet. This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 39,481 vacancies for various positions, including Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Candidates who pass the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will move on to the next stage of selection, which includes:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination

These tests assess the candidates' physical fitness and medical eligibility for various roles. The commission will announce the dates and venues for these tests on the official SSC website.

SSC GD Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section.

Click on the link that says “SSC GD Result 2025: List of Candidates Qualified for PET/PST.”

Download the SSC GD Result PDF by clicking on the provided link.

Save a copy of the result for future use.

SSC GD Result 2025: Cut-off

The commission will publish the cut-off marks along with the results. These cut-off scores will be categorized separately based on gender, category, and force-wise criteria. They will be crucial in deciding candidates' eligibility for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The SSC GD Constable Exam was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025. It included four sections: General Knowledge (GK), Language (English/Hindi), Mathematics, and Intelligence & Reasoning. Each section had 20 multiple-choice questions, with 2 marks for each correct answer. However, 0.5 marks were deducted for every wrong answer.