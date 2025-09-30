SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registrations Begins Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply And Other Details Here

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened applications for the recruitment of Head Constables in Delhi Police. Eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.gov.in. The application process began on September 29, 2025, and will close on October 20, 2025, at 11 PM. The last date to pay the online application fee is October 21, 2025, at 11 PM. An application correction window will be available from October 27 to October 29, 2025, for candidates to make changes if needed. The written exam is likely to be held in December 2025 or January 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill 509 vacancies—341 for male candidates (UR: 168, EWS: 34, OBC: 77, SC: 49, ST: 13) and 168 for female candidates (UR: 82, EWS: 17, OBC: 38, SC: 24, ST: 07).

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Indian citizens aged between 18 and 25 years as of July 1, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will receive relaxation in the upper age limit. To be eligible, candidates should have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) or an equivalent exam from a recognised board. They must also have typing skills, with a speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Complete the registration process by entering your basic details. Log in using the credentials generated after registration. Fill in the application form carefully with accurate information. Upload the required documents, including a recent photograph and signature.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

An application fee of Rs 100 is applicable for candidates. However, women applicants and those from SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) categories are exempted from paying the fee. After successfully submitting the form, candidates should download and print a copy for future reference.