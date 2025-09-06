SSC Introduces AADARSH Pariksha Kendra To Ensure Safe, Modern And Transparent Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), responsible for conducting major recruitment exams such as CGL, CHSL, MTS, and Constable GD, has introduced significant reforms to upgrade the examination system for millions of candidates nationwide. During a press conference, SSC Chairman Shri S. Gopalakrishnan, along with officials from EdCIL, RailTel, C-DAC, and CBSE, launched the new AADARSH (Advanced and Dependable Assessment & Resourceful Secured Hub) Pariksha Kendra (APK).

These centres are designed to offer secure, standardised, computer-based exams in candidate-friendly environments across India. Nearly 8,000 seats under the APK model will be utilised for upcoming SSC examinations. The AADARSH centres will be equipped with ISO-certified infrastructure, air-conditioned halls, baggage storage areas, secure printing facilities, AI-enabled CCTV cameras with zero blind spots, biometric registration, a central monitoring room, and on-site technical support—ensuring exams are fair, seamless, and tamper-proof.

Other key reforms include:

More than 90% of candidates will be allotted an exam centre from their three chosen preferences. The remaining candidates will get centres located within 200 km of their residence. Uniform stationery will be provided at all centres. A new official SSC YouTube channel will share updates and announcements. A dedicated grievance hub will be launched from the next exam cycle to ensure quicker issue resolution.

While addressing the event, Gopalakrishnan said, "Every year, over 2 crore candidates appear for SSC examinations, making it one of the most important gateways to public employment for India’s youth. Our focus remains on ensuring examinations that are fair, transparent, and candidate-friendly. With initiatives like the AADARSH Pariksha Kendra, a dedicated grievance portal, we are building a more secure, accessible, and credible exam ecosystem."

“With world-class infrastructure at AADARSH Pariksha Kendra SSC is moving towards ‘SSC 2.0’, a transformation aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring greater self-reliance and accountability in our operations," he further added.