SSC Issues Warning Against Exam Malpractices, Strict Action to Follow- Check Official Notice Here

The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the important advisory about the malpractices that are detected during the SSC CGL Exam 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 can now download the notice from the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL exam has started from 12th September, 2025 and will continue till 26th September, 2025 across the various centres in the country. “During the exam, various security features have been deployed that capture developments happening at each and every candidate terminal in every centre”, says the official notice.

As mentioned on the official notice, the Commission has detected, through its digital security systems, attempts of remote access and system hacking on certain candidates’ devices at a few examination centres. These activities are being continuously tracked and monitored with utmost seriousness. The Commission has made it clear that once the examination process is completed, all evidence and digital footprints will be thoroughly examined. Any candidate found to be involved in such unfair practices will face strict action, including being debarred from future examinations. In addition, appropriate criminal proceedings may also be initiated against not only the candidates but also against the centres or individuals that enabled or facilitated these malpractices.

The Commission once again strongly advises all candidates to refrain from engaging in any form of malpractice during the examination process. Every attempt to compromise integrity will be dealt with firmly. The Commission remains fully committed to conducting examinations in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner, ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates.