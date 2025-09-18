Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961591https://zeenews.india.com/education/ssc-issues-warning-against-exam-malpractices-strict-action-to-follow-check-official-notice-here-2961591.html
NewsEducation
SSC EXAM MALPRACTICE WARNING

SSC Issues Warning Against Exam Malpractices, Strict Action to Follow- Check Official Notice Here

The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the important advisory about the malpractices that are detected during the SSC CGL Exam 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SSC Issues Warning Against Exam Malpractices, Strict Action to Follow- Check Official Notice HereSSC exam malpractice warning

The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the important advisory about the malpractices that are detected during the SSC CGL Exam 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 can now download the notice from the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in. 

Direct Link to Download the Official Notice Released By SSC

The SSC CGL exam has started from 12th September, 2025 and will continue till 26th September, 2025 across the various centres in the country. “During the exam, various security features have been deployed that capture developments happening at each and every candidate terminal in every centre”, says the official notice. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Withdrawn Result For Round 2, Revised Allotment List To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in

As mentioned on the official notice, the Commission has detected, through its digital security systems, attempts of remote access and system hacking on certain candidates’ devices at a few examination centres. These activities are being continuously tracked and monitored with utmost seriousness. The Commission has made it clear that once the examination process is completed, all evidence and digital footprints will be thoroughly examined. Any candidate found to be involved in such unfair practices will face strict action, including being debarred from future examinations. In addition, appropriate criminal proceedings may also be initiated against not only the candidates but also against the centres or individuals that enabled or facilitated these malpractices.

Also Read: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Rajasthan’s Domicile Reservation at NLU Jodhpur

The Commission once again strongly advises all candidates to refrain from engaging in any form of malpractice during the examination process. Every attempt to compromise integrity will be dealt with firmly. The Commission remains fully committed to conducting examinations in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner, ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh