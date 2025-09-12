SSC Issues Warning Against Malpractice In Exams, Debarment For Offenders

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cautioned candidates that indulging in unfair practices will lead to strict consequences, including being barred from appearing in its recruitment examinations. In its advisory, the commission stated that the names of debarred candidates have been published on the SSC website and will continue to be updated to maintain transparency, according to PTI.

"The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) maintains a strict policy of zero tolerance towards malpractices in its examinations. "Candidates are cautioned that any attempt to indulge in unfair means will invite severe action under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024) and administrative measures such as cancellation of candidature and debarment from present and future examinations," said SSC.

The commission stated that “advanced technological solutions” are being used to detect instances where an examination node is accessed remotely during computer-based tests. According to the advisory issued on September 10, Aadhaar verification, locally captured biometrics, and facial recognition at entry and exit points are being implemented to identify impersonators. It further mentioned that CCTV surveillance and AI-based analytics are deployed to flag cases of “swap after node allocation” during exams. In addition, CCTV cameras and AI tools are being used to monitor and detect activities such as passing of chits or providing unfair assistance inside examination halls.

The SSC also informed candidates that if any malpractice is detected through these technological solutions during an exam, their test may not be interrupted by invigilators at that moment, in order to avoid disturbing genuine candidates who are appearing for the exam sincerely.

"But, subsequently in respect of candidates indulging in such malpractices, based on electronic evidence, their scores will not be processed and action will be taken to debar them through laid down process," the advisory stated. Candidates were advised not to note down answers on rough sheets with the intention of marking all responses at the end.

"Such behaviour is detected as 'fast answering' by the system and will be suspected as malpractice." The candidates have been asked not to "speak to or peek into other candidates' computers" during the examination. They have been also asked not to lock Aadhaar biometrics as "biometric verification is mandatory at different stage". "All candidates are once again warned not to indulge in any malpractice. The Commission is committed to ensuring fair and transparent examinations," said the commission.

The SSC is among the largest recruitment bodies of the central government, primarily responsible for conducting examinations and selecting candidates for non-gazetted posts across various central ministries, departments, and other organisations.