SSC JE 2022 Final Results Announced: Check Now On ssc.nic.in

The Junior Engineer (Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Exam 2022 final examination results have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). To check their results, candidates can visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/. The final results were declared on May 24, and candidates can access their SSC JE test results until June 27.

The SSC JE marks 2023 include both sectional and overall results for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Commission has released the results for all candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2022-23 test.

According to an official statement, the Commission’s website was updated with the results of the examination on June 13, 2023. Candidates can check their marks on the Commission's website between June 13, 2023 (5 pm) and June 27, 2023 (5 pm) using their registered login ID and password.

Here Are The Steps To Download The Results:

· Visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/

· Enter your login information

· The screen will display your answer key

· Download and print it for future reference

About SSC JE

The SSC JE Exam consists of two tiers — Tier I is objective and Tier II is subjective. Candidates who clear both Tier I and Tier II exams will proceed to the document verification stage.

SSC JE 2023 provides a great opportunity for engineering students to kickstart their careers in the government sector.

SSC JE 2023

The Staff Selection Commission will release the official notification for the SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2023 on its website on July 26, 2023. This notification serves as a comprehensive document containing all the essential recruitment details such as important dates, application procedure, vacancy details, application fees, required educational qualification, age limit, selection process, salary, and more.