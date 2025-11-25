Advertisement
SSC JE 2025

SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the exam city slip for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025 today at ssc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the exam city slip for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025 today, i.e. 25th November, 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their exam city slip through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in. 

The exam city slip is released in advance so candidates can arrange their travel and accommodation in advance. The exact address of the examination centre will be mentioned on the admit card, which is expected to be out 2 or 3 days before the exam. The admit card will contain all the other details like name of the candidate, their roll number, important instructions and more. The exam will take place between 3rd December, 2025 to 6th December, 2025. 

SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip; Check Direct Link to Download Here

SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the button of 'Login' on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and password, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it for future reference.

SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip: Details Mentioned on the Slip

The details that will be mentioned on the slip are name of the candidates, along with their registartion number or roll number, name of the exam, city of examination and shift timings. Caniddates will not required the slip on the day of the examination. 

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

