SSC JE 2025 Registration Ends Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Important Dates, Direct Link To Apply Here

SSC JE 2025 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to close the registration for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) (SSC JE) 2025 examination today, i.e. 21st July, 2025, Monday. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE 2025 Registration: Important Dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) began the online application process for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment drive on 30th June.

According to the official schedule, the last date to pay the application fees is 22nd July, 2025.

The commission will open the application correction window from August 1 to August 2, allowing applicants to make necessary changes to their submitted forms.

The Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I) is tentatively scheduled to be held from 27th to 31st October, while Paper-II is expected to take place in January or February next year.

SSC JE 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘careers or jobs’ on the homepage, then open it and find the link of SSC JE registration.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register or login.

Step 4: Register yourself with your contact details.

Step 5: Now login into your account by entering the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form by entering your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload all the required documents according to the mentioned instructions and fill the application fees.

Step 8: Submit the application form and complete the registration process.

SSC JE 2025 Registration: Application Fees

The application fees for this recruitment drive is Rs. 100. However, candidates who are females or belong to SC, ST or PwD and Ex servicemen are exempted from the fee payment. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.