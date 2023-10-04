SSC JE Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC JE Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Tier 1 Admit Card for SSC JE Recruitment 2023 on regional websites. Candidates who plan to take the exam can check and get their admit cards from the official website.nic.in or the regional websites. Candidates must provide their application number and date of birth to gain access. SSC has officially distributed admit cards for the MPR, WR, and CR regions.

Candidates who applied from certain regions can check and download their admission cards. Others should continue to check the official website for the connection.

SSC JE Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the newly displayed homepage, click the Admit card link.

3. A list of regional websites would be displayed.

4. Visit the admit card link.

5. Enter your application number and birth date.

6. Retrieve the admission card and preserve it for future use.

The SSC JE Exam is held to select qualified candidates for the positions of Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract Posts for various Ministries/Departments/Organisations in the Government of India.