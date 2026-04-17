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NewsEducationSSC JE answer key 2026 out: Check response sheet, download PDF, and raise objections till April 19
SSC JE ANSWER KEY 2026

SSC JE answer key 2026 out: Check response sheet, download PDF, and raise objections till April 19

The SSC JE Answer Key 2026 for Paper II has been released on the official website, allowing candidates to check their responses and estimate scores. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till April 19, 2026.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Answer Key 2026.
  • Candidates can now check their answers and estimate their scores.
  • It is important to note that no objections will be accepted after the deadline.
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SSC JE answer key 2026 out: Check response sheet, download PDF, and raise objections till April 19SSC JE Answer Key 2026

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Answer Key 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2025 (Paper II). Candidates can now check their answers and estimate their scores by downloading the provisional answer key from the official website.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026  Available

The provisional answer key, along with the question paper and response sheets, is now available on the official SSC website. Candidates can access it by logging in using their registration number and password.

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Last Date to Raise Objections

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer key can raise objections until April 19, 2026, by 6 PM. A fee of ₹50 per question is required to submit a challenge. It is important to note that no objections will be accepted after the deadline.

How to Download SSC JE Answer Key 2026

Follow these simple steps to download your answer key:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the “SSC JE Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your login details

Submit the information

Download and save the answer key for future use

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates should note that the downloaded question paper is meant only for personal use and self-analysis. An undertaking regarding this is available on the Challenge Management portal during login.

Candidates are also advised to carefully read the detailed guidelines related to the Challenge/Objection Management System, as mentioned in the official notice dated April 10, 2026, on the SSC website.

With the release of the SSC JE Answer Key 2026, candidates now have an opportunity to review their performance and raise objections if needed. It is important to complete the process within the given deadline and follow all guidelines carefully to avoid missing out on any updates.

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Samta Pahuja

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