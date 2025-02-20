SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024-25 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download it from the official website ssc.gov.in. “Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on 03.02.2025. The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on the website of the Commission on 19.02.2025,” reads the official website.

According to the official notice, candidates can download the final answer key using their Roll Number and Password. The answer key will be available for download until March 5, 2025, up to 6 PM. Candidates should download and print their final answer key, question paper, response sheet, and scorecard before the deadline. After the given date, access to these documents will no longer be available.

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official website ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link for SSC JE final answer key on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials and submit.

View the final answer key displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The final merit and cut-off marks for the SSC JE exam were determined based on the marks obtained in both Paper-I and Paper-II. The minimum qualifying marks for each paper vary by category. Unreserved candidates must score at least 30 percent, which is 60 marks in Paper-I and 90 marks in Paper-II. OBC and EWS candidates need a minimum of 25 percent, equating to 50 marks in Paper-I and 75 marks in Paper-II. For all other categories, the qualifying percentage is 20 percent, requiring 40 marks in Paper-I and 60 marks in Paper-II.