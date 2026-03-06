SSC JE Result 2026 Paper I Released at ssc.gov.in: Download Junior Engineer result PDF direct link

Staff Selection Commission SSC JE Result 2026 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has officially announced the SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2025 can now check their results online by visiting ssc.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF format, where candidates can find the list of qualified candidates.

SSC JE Paper I Exam Details

The SSC Junior Engineer Paper I exam was conducted from December 3 to December 6, 2025, and again on December 13, 2025. The examination was held in computer-based mode (CBT) at different exam centres across the country. Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam to secure a position as a Junior Engineer in various government departments.

How to Check SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the “Result” section.

3. Look for the link related to SSC JE Paper I Result 2026.

4. Click on the link to open the PDF file.

5. Search your name or roll number in the list.

6. Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.

Answer Key and Marks Details

The Commission will soon upload the Final Answer Key, along with Question Papers and Response Sheets for Paper I on its official website. Candidates will also be able to check their individual marks, whether they have qualified or not.

Paper II Exam Schedule

Candidates who qualify in Paper I will be eligible to appear for Paper II of the SSC JE Examination. The detailed schedule and further updates regarding the next stage of the exam will be released soon on the official website of the Commission.

The declaration of the SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I is an important step for candidates who are aiming for a government engineering job. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website of SSC for updates about answer keys, marks, and the Paper II examination schedule.