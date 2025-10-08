SSC Launches Official X Profile, Advises Students To Follow Genuine Handle For Authentic Updates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched its official X (formerly Twitter) account, @SSC_GoI, as the authentic SSC profile. Candidates, parents, and stakeholders are encouraged to follow this handle for timely updates, announcements, and important information regarding SSC exams and recruitment processes. This includes exam notifications, result declarations, key updates, and general information about the Commission. SSC has also warned candidates to be cautious of imitation accounts and to follow only the genuine @SSC_GoI handle to ensure they receive authentic updates and avoid misinformation.

SSC 2025: Major key changes

Candidates appearing for SSC exams can access their own question papers, responses, and correct answers.

SSC will publish selected past question papers as official sample sets at regular intervals to provide authentic study material while protecting the confidentiality of upcoming exams.

The fee for challenging questions has been reduced from Rs 100 to Rs 50 per question.

An online feedback and grievance portal has been launched to enable quicker resolution of candidate concerns.

"This is to inform all candidates that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now active on X (formerly Twitter). For timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, you can follow us on our official X handle: @SSC_GoI," reads the official website.

Candidates are advised to beware of similarly looking ‘X’ handles.

Follow the genuine SSC handle for authentic updates & avoid misinformation. — SSC_GOI (@SSC_GoI_) October 7, 2025

Meanwhile, the Commission has decided to permit candidates to view, download, and review question papers along with their responses and correct answers. This enables candidates to challenge answer keys with supporting evidence and retain copies for personal reference. SSC officials clarified that these provisions will not apply during ongoing multi-shift exams to prevent any risk of compromising question papers for later sessions.

During the period of October 2025 to March 2026, the Staff Selection Commission will conduct major examinations, including the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSLE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police & CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and technical cadre exams of Delhi Police.