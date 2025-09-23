SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps Here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not yet released the admit cards for the SSC MTS Exam 2025, leaving candidates eager for updates. According to the official notification, the computer-based test was scheduled to be conducted between September 20 and October 24, 2025. As of now, the SSC’s official website has not shared any information regarding the hall tickets, and there is no link available for candidates to download their admit cards.

Additionally, the Commission has not announced any changes to the exam dates, and even the regional SSC websites have remained silent on the matter, providing no guidance or updates about the conduct of the examination. The most recent communication from the SSC was issued on September 10, 2025, in which the Commission shared the tentative vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The SSC MTS 2025 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be held in two sessions—Session I and Session II—on the same day, and candidates must attend both sessions. The paper will consist entirely of multiple-choice questions.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” tab in the top menu.

Choose your respective Regional SSC website from the list provided.

On the regional site, click on the link for “SSC MTS & Havaldar Admit Card 2025.”

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number along with your Date of Birth or Password.

Check the details and click the “Submit” button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a clear printout to carry on the day of the exam.

The Commission’s latest notice for SSC MTS was issued on September 10, 2025. It shared the tentative vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. According to the provisional list, a total of 8,021 posts will be filled, including 6,078 for MTS (Non-Technical) aged 18–25 years, 732 for MTS (Non-Technical) aged 18–27 years, and 1,211 for Havaldar positions under CBIC and CBN.