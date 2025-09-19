SSC MTS Admit Card To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 soon. Once issued, candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 8,021 vacancies, including 6,810 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff and 1,211 posts for Havaldars.

The SSC MTS 2025 computer-based examination is scheduled to take place from September 20 to October 24, 2025. The test will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions and will be available in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, such as Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Meitei/Meithei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-1 exam, originally scheduled between September 8 and 18, 2025, has been postponed, with revised dates to be announced soon on the official SSC website.

SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the admit card.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Step 5: Submit the details and your SSC MTS 2025 admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print it out for the day of the examination.

The Commission has implemented a new system of normalisation for examinations conducted in multiple shifts. This updated approach is designed to ensure fair assessment of candidates, regardless of variations in the difficulty level of their respective exam shifts.

Previously, the normalisation process involved considering top scores, average scores, and performance variations across shifts to calculate adjusted marks, ensuring candidates from comparatively tougher shifts were not unfairly disadvantaged. After reviewing the method, the Commission has now opted to adopt the equipercentile method of normalisation for greater accuracy and fairness. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.