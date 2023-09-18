SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC MTS Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the answer key and response sheet for candidates to review. Those who took the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) test can check and get the tentative answer key at ssc.nic.in. Candidates must log in using their User ID and password to access the SSC portal.

The Commission held the SSC MTS test 2023 from September 1 to 14 at various locations across the country. The preliminary Answer Keys and the candidates' Response Sheet(s) are now accessible. In the event of an objection, candidates must pay Rs 100 for every question/answer challenged. The deadline for submitting your representation is September 20 at 4 p.m.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the newly displayed homepage, click the SSC MTS answer key link.

3. A new login page would be displayed.

4. 'Enter the credentials requested and log in to lodge the objections.'

5. Get your hands on the solution key and response sheet.

6. Download and print it for future reference.

SSC will develop the final answer key based on the valid objections filed against the interim answer key. The SSC MTS Result 2023 will be determined by the options listed on the final answer key.