SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2025 issued: Check steps to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam city intimation slip available on January 30, 2026. Those candidates who have applied for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment can access the city slip by logging in through the SSC website at ssc.gov.in, using their registered credentials.

The SSC MTS city slip link has been activated for candidates across all nine SSC regions including the Northern, Northwestern, Northeastern, Western, Central, Eastern, Southern, Kerala–Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh regions.

It must be noted that city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where their examination center is located before releasing the admit card.

How to check the SSC city intimation slip?

Candidates who have filled the application form can download their exam city details from the SSC regional website through which they submitted their application.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective SSC regional office.

Step 2 : Click on the city intimation slip link on the homepage

Step 3 : Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password

Step 4 : Click on the submit button.

Step 5 : The SSC MTS exam city slip will appear on the screen; check all details carefully.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

What’s next for candidates?

As per the official notification, the SSC MTS admit cards will be released two to three days prior to the examination date. Once the admit card is made available, candidates can download it from the respective regional SSC websites. The admit card will contain information, including the exam centre address, examination date, shift timings, and reporting instructions.

The SSC MTS Tier 1 (Computer-Based Test) is set to be conducted on February 4, 2026, and will be held in multiple shifts nationwide. The examination will comprise objective-type questions covering Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. Negative marking will apply, and candidates are advised to strictly adhere to all exam-day instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Also, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website and their respective regional portals for the latest updates regarding the admit card release and examination schedule.