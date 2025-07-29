SSC MTS Exam 2025: Correction Window Opens Till July 31 At ssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC MTS 2025 Exam Correction Window: The Staff Selection Commission will open the correction window for the SSC MTS Exam 2025 today, i.e. 29th July, 2025. All the candidates who want to make corrections to their application form can now do it through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in. The commission will close the correction window on 31st July, 2025.

SSC MTS 2025 Exam Correction Window: Correction Fees

Only candidates who have completed their application form and paid the fees will be allowed to make corrections in their form. Additionally, the correction charges are Rs. 200 for making corrections and re-submit modified/corrected applications for the first time. And if candidates want to make corrections and re-submit modified/corrected applications for the second time then the fees will be Rs. 500. The charges will remain same for all the candidates irrespective of their gender and category. Additionally, payment can be made online through UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Rupay Debit Cards and Maestro.

SSC MTS 2025 Exam Correction Window: Steps to Make Corrections

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the option of log in on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required login details then submit it.

Step 4: After submission, your application form will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check the form and make the required changes.

Step 6: Pay the required fee and then submit the form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The Commission has published the tentative vacancy list for the MTS and Havaldar examinations. As per the notification, there are 4,375 tentative vacancies for the MTS posts, while the number of Havaldar vacancies has been revised upward from 1,075 to 1,089. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.