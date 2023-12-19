SSC MTS Final Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC MTS Final Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result for SSC MTS 2023. Candidates who participated in the written and PET/PST Exam and successfully cleared both stages are now eligible for the final selection. The commission conducted the Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) from September 1 to September 14, 2023, across various centers nationwide. The result of the Computer Based Examination for the post of Havaldar was declared on November 11, 2023, with 4380 candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST). The PET/PST took place from November 22 to November 29, 2023, at different centers across the country.

As per the information provided by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), 3179 candidates participated in the PET/PST, out of which 3041 candidates successfully qualified for the post of Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).

SSC MTS Result 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in.

Navigate to the Result section and click on the "Others" tab highlighted in Orange.

Locate and click on the result link for "Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023" based on the posts you appeared for in the exam.

The SSC MTS Result 2023 Merit List in PDF format will appear on the screen.

Check the list for qualified candidates for the next round. To find your name or roll number, press "Ctrl+F" and enter your details.

If your Name and Roll Number are present on the list, you have successfully qualified for the SSC MTS 2023 exam.

"Candidates have been shortlisted for the final selection solely based on their performance in Session-II of CBE. As per Para 18.10, for the post of MTS, candidates have been considered for final selection based on their performance in Session-II of CBE. As per Para 18.11, for the post of Havaldar, candidates have been considered for final selection based on their performance in Session-II of CBE and subject to their qualifying in PET/ PST." reads the official notice.