SSC MTS Final Result 2024 Declared At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC MTS Final Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment on its official website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 11,518 candidates have been selected, with 8,079 for the MTS post and 3,439 for the Havaldar post. The computer-based exam for these positions took place between September 30 and November 14 at various test centers across India. The results were first announced on January 21, shortlisting 27,011 candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) held from February 5 to 12.

SSC has withheld the results of 179 candidates due to suspected malpractices for further review, while 504 candidates' results were not processed due to cancellation, debarment, or rejection. The commission stated that 198 PwD candidates were not eligible for the Havaldar post as they did not meet the benchmark disability criteria mentioned in the exam notification. Additionally, the commission mentioned that the dossiers of selected candidates will be compiled electronically and made available through the e-dossier module on the official website.

SSC MTS Final Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 – Final Result.’

A new page will appear on the screen.

Read the complete notice and check your result along with the cut-off marks.

The official notice states that “As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website vide Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07.02.2019.”