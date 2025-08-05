SSC MTS Havaldar Exam 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Admit cards for the Multi-tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBIN) examination 2025 soon. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download their admit cards through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The SSC MTS Havaldar Exam 2025 will take place from 20th September, 2025 to 24th October, 2025 across the various centres. The exam is a computer-based test (CBT) and the commission will release the admit cards soon. Candidates must know that the admit card is an important document and they will have to carry the copy of it along with the valid ID proof to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of the Admit card on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your SSC MTS Havaldar Admit will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

The Commission has published the tentative vacancy list for the MTS and Havaldar examinations. As per the notification, there are 4,375 tentative vacancies for the MTS posts, while the number of Havaldar vacancies has been revised upward from 1,075 to 1,089. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, Physical efficiency TEST (PET) and Physical standard test (PST) test. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.