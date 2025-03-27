SSC MTS, Havaldar Final Answer Key 2024-25 Released At ssc.gov- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Final Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2024 exam on March 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination can now access the final answer key on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. The Commission has made the final answer key available along with candidates’ response sheets. Candidates can check their individual answer key and response sheet from March 26 to April 25, 2025, by logging in with their registered ID and password. They are advised to download and take a printout of the answer key within this period, as it will not be accessible after the deadline.

"The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(S) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) from 26.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 25.04.2025 (06:00 PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password", reads the official notice.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link for the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2024 final answer key notice on the homepage.

A PDF file will open—find and click on the provided link.

Log in using your credentials to access the final answer key.

View, download, and save the answer key.

Print a copy for future reference.

The final result was declared on March 12, 2025. The computer-based examination took place between September 30 and November 14, 2024, and the results were announced on January 21, 2025. A total of 27,011 candidates were shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

For the Havaldar posts, the PET/PST was conducted from February 5 to February 12, 2025, with 20,959 candidates qualifying. Out of these, 11,518 candidates have been selected for document verification. The respective department will oversee the verification process and the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates.