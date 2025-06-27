SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment Exam 2025: Registration Starts Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SSC MTS Havaldar Registration 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has officially released the notification regarding the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the examination can now apply through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

According to the commission, there are 1,075 vacancies so far, which are for Havaldar post. All the interested candidates can now apply till 24th July, 2025. Additionally, candidates will have the time to pay the fees till 25th July, 2025. They will have time to edit and make corrections in their application form from 29th July, 2025 to 31st July, 2025.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination will take place from 29th July, 2025 to 31st July, 2025 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the examination, candidates will have to be between the age group of 10 to 25 years old on 1st August 2025 for MTS openings. And for Havaldar and some MTS posts, candidates must be between 18 to 27 years. Additionally, age relaxations will be given to SC, ST, OBC, PwD and ex servicemen candidates according to government norms.

SSC MTS Havaldar Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself using your contact details.

Step 3: Now login into your account using the registered details.

Step 4: Fill the application form by entering your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 5: Upload the required documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to complete the registration.

Step 7: Re-check the details and download the submission confirmation page for future use.

SSC MTS Havaldar Registration 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for the registration is Rs. 100 and women candidates including, SC, ST, PwD and Ex- servicemen category students are exempted to pay any fees. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.